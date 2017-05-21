See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Westport, CT
Dr. Cornelia Gallo, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Cornelia Gallo, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
3.6 (5)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Cornelia Gallo, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Westport, CT. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.

Dr. Gallo works at Alvin Sashin Phd in Westport, CT. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Yusuf Modan, MD
Dr. Yusuf Modan, MD
1.0 (2)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Alvin Sashin Phd
    8 Banbans Pl, Westport, CT 06880 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 226-3134

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anxiety
Autism
Bipolar Disorder
Anxiety
Autism
Bipolar Disorder

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.6
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(1)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Gallo?

May 21, 2017
Cornelia Gallo is an outstanding psychiatrist. She is excellent at diagnosis and treatment. She is excellent at listening and giving helpful feedback. We trust her implicitly and give her the highest possible praise. Cornelia Gallo is the best in her field!
L. Noel in Darien, CT — May 21, 2017
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Cornelia Gallo, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Cornelia Gallo, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Gallo to family and friends

Dr. Gallo's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Gallo

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Cornelia Gallo, MD.

About Dr. Cornelia Gallo, MD

Specialties
  • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 31 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1023211653
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Cornelia Gallo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gallo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Gallo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. Gallo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gallo.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gallo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gallo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Cornelia Gallo, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.