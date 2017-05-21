Dr. Cornelia Gallo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gallo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cornelia Gallo, MD
Overview
Dr. Cornelia Gallo, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Westport, CT. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.
Locations
Alvin Sashin Phd8 Banbans Pl, Westport, CT 06880 Directions (203) 226-3134
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Cornelia Gallo is an outstanding psychiatrist. She is excellent at diagnosis and treatment. She is excellent at listening and giving helpful feedback. We trust her implicitly and give her the highest possible praise. Cornelia Gallo is the best in her field!
About Dr. Cornelia Gallo, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
