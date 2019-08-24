Dr. Cornelia Graves, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Graves is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cornelia Graves, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Cornelia Graves, MD
Dr. Cornelia Graves, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown and Tristar Centennial Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus, Intrauterine Growth Restriction and Gestational Diabetes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Graves' Office Locations
- 1 300 20th Ave N Ste 702, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 322-2308
-
2
Tennessee Lithotripsy LLC100 Covey Dr Ste 207, Franklin, TN 37067 Directions (615) 284-8636
-
3
Tennessee Maternal Fetal Medicine Plc1800 Medical Center Pkwy Ste 320, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Directions (615) 284-8636
-
4
Family and Children's Service201 23rd Ave N, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 284-8636
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Graves?
After reading the comments, I was nervous for my first appointment. When the day came, I was emotional but had no reason to be other than not knowing what to expect. I was being seen for Gestational Diabetes & got an ultrasound at each visit. I've seen most of the nurses/doctors including Mrs. Cornelia. They were all pleasant and listened to any concerns I had. I would definitely recommend this place (MidTown-Nashville location). Go in with an open mind and hopefully your experience will meet your expectations!
About Dr. Cornelia Graves, MD
- Maternal-Fetal Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1841202652
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Graves has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Graves accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Graves has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Graves has seen patients for Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus, Intrauterine Growth Restriction and Gestational Diabetes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Graves on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Graves. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Graves.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Graves, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Graves appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.