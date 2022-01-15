See All Neurosurgeons in Redwood City, CA
Dr. Cornelia Von Koch, MD

Neurosurgery
5.0 (7)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Cornelia Von Koch, MD

Dr. Cornelia Von Koch, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Redwood City, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and is affiliated with Kaiser Permanente Redwood City Medical Center.

Dr. Von Koch works at Redwood City Medical Center Neurology in Redwood City, CA. They are accepting new patients.

5/5
Dr. Von Koch's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Redwood City Medical Center Neurology
    1150 Veterans Blvd Fl 3, Redwood City, CA 94063 (650) 299-2000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Kaiser Permanente Redwood City Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Spinal Stenosis
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Spinal Stenosis
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

Treatment frequency



Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Extradural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reconstruction for Craniosynos Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery, Spinal or Cranial Chevron Icon
Stereotaxis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 15, 2022
    Excellent surgeon with a warm, down-to-earth, patient-friendly bedside manner. Welcomes questions and answers them directly and in a way that is easily understood.
    Leslie A Taylor — Jan 15, 2022
    About Dr. Cornelia Von Koch, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1922186576
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Johns Hopkins School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cornelia Von Koch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Von Koch has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Von Koch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Von Koch works at Redwood City Medical Center Neurology in Redwood City, CA.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Von Koch. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.

