Dr. Cornelio Ruperto, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Cornelio Ruperto, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Lewisville, NC. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA and is affiliated with Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center and Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center.
Novant Health Psychiatric Medicine - Lewisville6620 Shallowford Rd Ste 200, Lewisville, NC 27023 Directions (336) 571-7250
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Dr. Ruperto is an excellent child psychiatrist. He quickly put my highly anxious child at ease. The receptionist could use some people skills, but ultimately I'm glad we chose this doctor.
About Dr. Cornelio Ruperto, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 21 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ruperto has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ruperto accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ruperto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ruperto has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Conduct Disorder and Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ruperto on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Ruperto. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ruperto.
