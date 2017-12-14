Overview

Dr. Cornelio Ruperto, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Lewisville, NC. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA and is affiliated with Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center and Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center.



Dr. Ruperto works at Novant Health Psychiatric Medicine - Lewisville in Lewisville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Conduct Disorder and Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.