Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Lewisville, NC
Dr. Cornelio Ruperto, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Cornelio Ruperto, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Lewisville, NC. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA and is affiliated with Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center and Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center.

Dr. Ruperto works at Novant Health Psychiatric Medicine - Lewisville in Lewisville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Conduct Disorder and Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Novant Health Psychiatric Medicine - Lewisville
    Novant Health Psychiatric Medicine - Lewisville
6620 Shallowford Rd Ste 200, Lewisville, NC 27023
(336) 571-7250

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Conduct Disorder
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform Disorder Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews

    2.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Winston-Salem, NC — Dec 14, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Cornelio Ruperto, MD

    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    • 21 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1316065204
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center
    • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cornelio Ruperto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ruperto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ruperto has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ruperto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ruperto works at Novant Health Psychiatric Medicine - Lewisville in Lewisville, NC. View the full address on Dr. Ruperto’s profile.

    Dr. Ruperto has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Conduct Disorder and Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ruperto on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Ruperto. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ruperto.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ruperto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ruperto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

