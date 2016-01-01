Dr. Cornelis Elmes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elmes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cornelis Elmes, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Cornelis Elmes, MD
Dr. Cornelis Elmes, MD is an Orthopedic Specialist in Fairfield, CA. They specialize in Orthopedics, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Nwu Fienberg Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Northbay Vacavalley Hospital, Northbay Medical Center, Adventist Health St. Helena, Providence Queen Of The Valley Medical Center and Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Elmes works at
Dr. Elmes' Office Locations
NorthBay Health Orthopedics - Fairfield2500 HILBORN RD, Fairfield, CA 94534 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Northbay Vacavalley Hospital
- Northbay Medical Center
- Adventist Health St. Helena
- Providence Queen Of The Valley Medical Center
- Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Compass Rose Health Plan
- Covered California
- Delta Health System
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Western Health Advantage
About Dr. Cornelis Elmes, MD
- Orthopedics
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Tampa Gen Hosp
- Long Island Jewish Med Ctr
- Long Island Jewish Med Ctr
- Nwu Fienberg Sch Of Med
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Elmes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elmes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Elmes using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Elmes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Elmes has seen patients for Bursitis, Shoulder Dislocation and Pelvic Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Elmes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Elmes. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elmes.
