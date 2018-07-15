Overview of Dr. Corneliu Luca, MD

Dr. Corneliu Luca, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Carol Davila Univ and is affiliated with Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center and Uhealth Tower.



Dr. Luca works at Lennar Foundation Medical Center in Coral Gables, FL with other offices in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Parkinson's Disease, Essential Tremor and Insomnia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.