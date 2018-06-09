Dr. Corneliu Vulpe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vulpe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Corneliu Vulpe, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from FACULTY OF GENERAL MEDICINE FOR CRAIOVA and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Lutheran Health Care Medical Arts Pavilion8714 5TH AVE, Brooklyn, NY 11209 Directions (718) 630-8600
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Vulpe has a very good temperament and listens to your concerns. His bedside manner and professionalism is above average for a New York Surgeon. His front desk could be friendlier, but the rest of the staff makes up that single difference. Excellent service and would highly recommend!!!!
- FACULTY OF GENERAL MEDICINE FOR CRAIOVA
Dr. Vulpe accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vulpe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vulpe has seen patients for Ventral Hernia, Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vulpe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Vulpe. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vulpe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vulpe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vulpe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.