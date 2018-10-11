Overview

Dr. Cornelius Dooley, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Santa Fe, NM. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Natl U Ireland and is affiliated with CHRISTUS St. Vincent Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Dooley works at Northern NM Gastrontrlgy Assocs in Santa Fe, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Reflux Esophagitis and Esophageal Ulcer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.