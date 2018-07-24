Overview of Dr. Cornelius Gucfa, MD

Dr. Cornelius Gucfa, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in West Des Moines, IA. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with UnityPoint Health - Iowa Lutheran Hospital.



Dr. Gucfa works at UnityPoint Clinic in West Des Moines, IA. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.