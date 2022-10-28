Overview

Dr. Cornelius Hyzer, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Shawano, WI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University Of Utah School Of Medicine and is affiliated with ThedaCare Medical Center - Shawano.



Dr. Hyzer works at ThedaCare Family Medicine Shawano in Shawano, WI with other offices in Clintonville, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.