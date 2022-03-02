Dr. Cornelius Mance, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mance is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cornelius Mance, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Cornelius Mance, MD
Dr. Cornelius Mance, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Hixson, TN. They specialize in Neurology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIV OF TN HLTH SCI CTR and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga.
Dr. Mance works at
Dr. Mance's Office Locations
Northgate Neurology Pllc2051 Hamill Rd Ste 302, Hixson, TN 37343 Directions (423) 877-0212
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mance is a wonderful doctor and I’m very glad to have met him. He has an amazing bedside manner and obviously cares lots about his patients. He was clearly interested in me, my health and quality of life. He went the extra mile, patiently discussing multiple health issues and giving me numerous alternatives to help with each. Everything he said proved 100% correct and was delivered in a kind, caring and humorous manner. Everyone on the team, from office staff to nurses and doctor were kind, professional and extremely helpful. All were an absolute pleasure to deal with. A perfect 5 stars, I would actually give a higher rating if possible and I would definitely recommend them to anyone looking for a brilliant, caring Neurologist & Staff. Great job by all…
About Dr. Cornelius Mance, MD
- Neurology
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1861586331
Education & Certifications
- City Of Memphis Hosps/U Tenn
- City of Memphis Hosps
- UNIV OF TN HLTH SCI CTR
- Internal Medicine and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mance has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mance accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mance has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mance works at
Dr. Mance has seen patients for Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mance on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Mance. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mance.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mance, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mance appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.