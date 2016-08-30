Dr. Clark has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cornell Clark, MD
Overview
Dr. Cornell Clark, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS.
Dr. Clark works at
Locations
Community Outreach Medical Center1090 E Desert Inn Rd Ste 200, Las Vegas, NV 89109 Directions (702) 657-3873Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Clark is very knowledgeable and explained my condition to me when other doctors couldn't or didn't. He also took the time to listen to what I was saying and I wasn't rushed in and out so that he could hurry up and get to the next patient like most doctors do. I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Cornell Clark, MD
- Family Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1700990421
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
