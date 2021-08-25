Overview

Dr. Corrie Alford, MD is a Dermatologist in Hiram, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Wellstar Paulding Hospital.



Dr. Alford works at MetroDerm, P.C. in Hiram, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Rosacea and Hidradenitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.