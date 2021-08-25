Dr. Corrie Alford, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Corrie Alford, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Corrie Alford, MD is a Dermatologist in Hiram, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Wellstar Paulding Hospital.
MetroDerm, P.C.148 Bill Carruth Pkwy Ste 280, Hiram, GA 30141 Directions (678) 363-3343
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellstar Paulding Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Alford?
Dr. Alford is exceptionally knowledgeable, attentive, and personable. Also, my appointment was arranged quickly, and Dr. Alford was able to see me shortly afterward. She is now practicing in Sandy Springs/Atlanta, GA.
About Dr. Corrie Alford, MD
- Dermatology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1891701496
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pittsburgh Med Center
- Mercy Hospital|UPMC Mercy
- Emory University School of Medicine
- Dermatology
Dr. Alford has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alford accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alford works at
Dr. Alford has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Rosacea and Hidradenitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alford on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Alford speaks Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Alford. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alford.
