Dr. Corrine Holsbeke, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holsbeke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Corrine Holsbeke, DDS
Overview
Dr. Corrine Holsbeke, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Shelby Township, MI.
Dr. Holsbeke works at
Locations
-
1
Stoney Creek Cosmetic and Family Dentistry51333 Mound Rd, Shelby Township, MI 48316 Directions (586) 884-7451
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Holsbeke?
About Dr. Corrine Holsbeke, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1477120038
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Holsbeke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Holsbeke works at
Dr. Holsbeke has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holsbeke.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Holsbeke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Holsbeke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.