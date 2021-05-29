See All Podiatrists in Orlando, FL
Dr. Corry Maguire, DPM

Podiatry
4.6 (7)
Map Pin Small Orlando, FL
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Corry Maguire, DPM

Dr. Corry Maguire, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Orlando, FL. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Maguire works at Orlando Foot And Ankle Clinic in Orlando, FL with other offices in Ocoee, FL and Saint Cloud, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Foot Fracture and Achilles Tendinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Maguire's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Orlando Foot and Ankle Clinic - Downtown Orlando
    2014 S Orange Ave Ste 100, Orlando, FL 32806 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 649-1234
  2. 2
    Orlando Foot & Ankle Clinic
    1261 Blackwood Ave, Ocoee, FL 34761 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 877-2900
  3. 3
    Administration
    3670 Maguire Blvd Ste 220, Orlando, FL 32803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 275-5440
  4. 4
    Orlando Foot and Ankle Clinic
    3102 17th St, Saint Cloud, FL 34769 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 957-3244

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Foot Fracture
Achilles Tendinitis
Treatment frequency



Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Corry Maguire, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1992779920
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Podiatric Surgery Program At Dvamc-Northport, Northport, Ny
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Pennsylvania State University / College of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Corry Maguire, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maguire is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Maguire has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Maguire has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Maguire has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Foot Fracture and Achilles Tendinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maguire on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Maguire. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maguire.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maguire, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maguire appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

