Overview of Dr. Corry Maguire, DPM

Dr. Corry Maguire, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Orlando, FL. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Maguire works at Orlando Foot And Ankle Clinic in Orlando, FL with other offices in Ocoee, FL and Saint Cloud, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Foot Fracture and Achilles Tendinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.