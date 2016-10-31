Overview of Dr. Cortez McFarland, MD

Dr. Cortez McFarland, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from University of Iowa and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock and CHI St. Vincent Infirmary.



Dr. McFarland works at Woman's Pavilion in Little Rock, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Encounters for Normal Pregnancies and Blood Disorders in Pregnancy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.