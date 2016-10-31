Dr. Cortez McFarland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McFarland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cortez McFarland, MD
Overview of Dr. Cortez McFarland, MD
Dr. Cortez McFarland, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from University of Iowa and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock and CHI St. Vincent Infirmary.
Dr. McFarland's Office Locations
Medical Office1 Saint Vincent Cir Ste 440, Little Rock, AR 72205 Directions (501) 666-4294
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock
- CHI St. Vincent Infirmary
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor McFarland took real good care of me when I was really sick he saved me and my unborn at the time
About Dr. Cortez McFarland, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Iowa
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McFarland has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McFarland accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McFarland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McFarland has seen patients for Encounters for Normal Pregnancies and Blood Disorders in Pregnancy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McFarland on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. McFarland. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McFarland.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McFarland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McFarland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.