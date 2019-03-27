Dr. Cortney Bosworth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bosworth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cortney Bosworth, MD
Dr. Cortney Bosworth, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Wheat Ridge, CO. They graduated from University Of Vermont College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Rose Medical Center, Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center, Lutheran Medical Center, OrthoColorado Hospital and St. Anthony Hospital.
Colorado Kidney Care3550 Lutheran Pkwy Ste 200 Bldg 10, Wheat Ridge, CO 80033 Directions (303) 963-0072
- Rose Medical Center
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
- Lutheran Medical Center
- OrthoColorado Hospital
- St. Anthony Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
I'm a Master's prepared nurse and a demanding patient and health care comsumer. I have nothing but superlatives in describing Dr. Bosworth's knowledge and attention to his patients. His specialty is nephrology but he manages the entire patient, all systems, all issues. His history taking skills are unsurpassed and his physical exams are equally detailed. We are never kept waiting and his staff is very good.
- Nephrology
- English
- University Of Colorado School Of Medicine
- University Of Colorado School Of Medicine
- University Of Colorado School Of Medicine
- University Of Vermont College Of Medicine
Dr. Bosworth has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bosworth accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bosworth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Bosworth. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bosworth.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bosworth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bosworth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.