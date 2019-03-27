See All Nephrologists in Wheat Ridge, CO
Dr. Cortney Bosworth, MD

Nephrology
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Cortney Bosworth, MD

Dr. Cortney Bosworth, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Wheat Ridge, CO. They graduated from University Of Vermont College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Rose Medical Center, Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center, Lutheran Medical Center, OrthoColorado Hospital and St. Anthony Hospital.

Dr. Bosworth works at Colorado Kidney Care in Wheat Ridge, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bosworth's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Colorado Kidney Care
    3550 Lutheran Pkwy Ste 200 Bldg 10, Wheat Ridge, CO 80033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 963-0072

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rose Medical Center
  • Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
  • Lutheran Medical Center
  • OrthoColorado Hospital
  • St. Anthony Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Living Kidney Donor Evaluation
Renal Scan
Kidney Transplant Evaluation
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation
Renal Scan
Kidney Transplant Evaluation

Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Goodpasture's Disease Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 27, 2019
    I'm a Master's prepared nurse and a demanding patient and health care comsumer. I have nothing but superlatives in describing Dr. Bosworth's knowledge and attention to his patients. His specialty is nephrology but he manages the entire patient, all systems, all issues. His history taking skills are unsurpassed and his physical exams are equally detailed. We are never kept waiting and his staff is very good.
    Nursine in Breckenridge, CO — Mar 27, 2019
    About Dr. Cortney Bosworth, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1811043409
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Colorado School Of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Of Colorado School Of Medicine
    Residency
    Internship
    • University Of Colorado School Of Medicine
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Vermont College Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cortney Bosworth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bosworth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bosworth has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bosworth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bosworth works at Colorado Kidney Care in Wheat Ridge, CO. View the full address on Dr. Bosworth’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Bosworth. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bosworth.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bosworth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bosworth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

