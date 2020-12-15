See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Clarksville, TN
Dr. Cortney Cabell, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.1 (41)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Cortney Cabell, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Clarksville, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from MEHARRY MED COLL SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Tennova Healthcare - Clarksville.

Dr. Cabell works at Premier Medical Group Obgyn in Clarksville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Premier Medical Group Obgyn
    647 Dunlop Ln Ste 200, Clarksville, TN 37040 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (931) 245-8100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tennova Healthcare - Clarksville

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ovarian Cancer Screening
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies

Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • POMCO Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Dec 15, 2020
    I absolutely love Dr. Cabell!! She is friendly, gets to know her patients, cares for them and listens to you. She has been my OB for 8 years. She took care of me when I had a miscarriage. I moved away for a few years and seen others and they weren’t as great as she is. Moved back when I was pregnant with my youngest and she delivered her. I’ve had 3 surgery’s with her and she does a great job caring for you. For the last 2 years I’ve had a lot of issues with painful, heavy periods and fibroids. I went in when I couldn’t take it anymore , she listened to my problems, ran all the test need, found some other issues and I ended up having a hysterectomy in October. I’ve never felt better and it’s because of her.
    About Dr. Cortney Cabell, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1265630701
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Drexel University / Saint Peter's University Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • MEHARRY MED COLL SCH OF MED
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Virginia
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cortney Cabell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cabell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cabell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cabell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cabell works at Premier Medical Group Obgyn in Clarksville, TN. View the full address on Dr. Cabell’s profile.

    41 patients have reviewed Dr. Cabell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cabell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cabell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cabell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

