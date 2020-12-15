Overview

Dr. Cortney Cabell, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Clarksville, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from MEHARRY MED COLL SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Tennova Healthcare - Clarksville.



Dr. Cabell works at Premier Medical Group Obgyn in Clarksville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.