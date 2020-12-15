Dr. Cortney Cabell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cabell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cortney Cabell, MD
Dr. Cortney Cabell, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Clarksville, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from MEHARRY MED COLL SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Tennova Healthcare - Clarksville.
Premier Medical Group Obgyn647 Dunlop Ln Ste 200, Clarksville, TN 37040 Directions (931) 245-8100
- Tennova Healthcare - Clarksville
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
I absolutely love Dr. Cabell!! She is friendly, gets to know her patients, cares for them and listens to you. She has been my OB for 8 years. She took care of me when I had a miscarriage. I moved away for a few years and seen others and they weren’t as great as she is. Moved back when I was pregnant with my youngest and she delivered her. I’ve had 3 surgery’s with her and she does a great job caring for you. For the last 2 years I’ve had a lot of issues with painful, heavy periods and fibroids. I went in when I couldn’t take it anymore , she listened to my problems, ran all the test need, found some other issues and I ended up having a hysterectomy in October. I’ve never felt better and it’s because of her.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1265630701
- Drexel University / Saint Peter's University Hospital
- University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
- MEHARRY MED COLL SCH OF MED
- University of Virginia
Dr. Cabell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cabell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cabell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Cabell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cabell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cabell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cabell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.