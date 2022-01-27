See All General Surgeons in Lexington, KY
Dr. Cortney Lee, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (6)
Map Pin Small Lexington, KY
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Cortney Lee, MD

Dr. Cortney Lee, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lexington, KY. They graduated from EAST TEXAS BAPTIST UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital.

Dr. Lee works at UK Healthcare -Endocrine Surgery in Lexington, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Nodule, Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy and Thyroidectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lee's Office Locations

  1. 1
    UK Healthcare -Endocrine Surgery
    125 E Maxwell St Ste 302, Lexington, KY 40508 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 218-2774
  2. 2
    UK Healthcare -General Surgery
    125 E Maxwell 3 Fl St Ste 302, Lexington, KY 40508 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 218-2774

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 27, 2022
    Mary — Jan 27, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Cortney Lee, MD

    • General Surgery
    • English
    • 1558512814
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • EAST TEXAS BAPTIST UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    • General Surgery
