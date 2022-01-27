Dr. Cortney Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cortney Lee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Cortney Lee, MD
Dr. Cortney Lee, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lexington, KY. They graduated from EAST TEXAS BAPTIST UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital.
Dr. Lee works at
Dr. Lee's Office Locations
UK Healthcare -Endocrine Surgery125 E Maxwell St Ste 302, Lexington, KY 40508 Directions (859) 218-2774
UK Healthcare -General Surgery125 E Maxwell 3 Fl St Ste 302, Lexington, KY 40508 Directions (859) 218-2774
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lee is a brilliant, skilled surgeon, and I would recommend her with no hesitation. After two previous failed parathyroid surgeries by two of the top endocrine surgeons in the country, I had decided not to pursue it again. For some reason, I decided to see her for a consultation shortly after I relocated to Kentucky. After several visits, obtaining previous records, and comparing those with current scans, she felt it was safe to proceed. She performed a completely successful parathyroidectomy, and my calcium, seven months later, remains in the normal range, for the first time in almost twenty years. You will be in good hands with Dr. Lee, and in addition to being a great surgeon, she is also a wonderful person.
About Dr. Cortney Lee, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1558512814
Education & Certifications
- EAST TEXAS BAPTIST UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee works at
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Thyroid Nodule, Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy and Thyroidectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
