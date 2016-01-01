Dr. Cortney Schwartz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schwartz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cortney Schwartz, MD
Overview of Dr. Cortney Schwartz, MD
Dr. Cortney Schwartz, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Dupont Hospital, Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana, Parkview DeKalb Hospital and Parkview Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Schwartz's Office Locations
-
1
Associated Surgeons and Physicians LLC2518 E Dupont Rd, Fort Wayne, IN 46825 Directions (260) 432-4400
-
2
Auburn Office1061 Smaltz Way, Auburn, IN 46706 Directions (260) 432-4400
-
3
Women's Health Advantage11141 Parkview Plaza Dr, Fort Wayne, IN 46845 Directions (260) 432-4400
- 4 2512 E Dupont Rd, Fort Wayne, IN 46825 Directions (260) 432-4400
Hospital Affiliations
- Dupont Hospital
- Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana
- Parkview DeKalb Hospital
- Parkview Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Frontpath Health Coalition
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Peach State Health Plan
- Pyramid Life
- Sagamore Health Network
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- Wellcare of Georgia
- Wisconsin Physicians Service
About Dr. Cortney Schwartz, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1942290598
Education & Certifications
- In University School Of Med
- Indiana University School of Medicine
- Manchester College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schwartz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schwartz accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schwartz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Schwartz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwartz.
