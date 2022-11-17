Dr. Corwin Brink, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brink is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Corwin Brink, MD
Dr. Corwin Brink, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Stockton, CA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School.
Corey H. Brink, M.D.2522 Grand Canal Blvd Ste 1, Stockton, CA 95207 Directions (209) 951-4666
My son has been seeing Dr. Brink for almost 15 years. He is understanding, kind and extremely caring of his patients. His patients well being is the most important thing. He has gone above and beyond to always accommodate our family.
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1356451793
- Northwestern Mem Hospital
- Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School
Dr. Brink has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Brink. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brink.
