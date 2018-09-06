Overview

Dr. Corwin Thomas, DO is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Abbeville General Hospital, Iberia Medical Center, Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center, Ochsner St. Martin Hospital and Opelousas General Health System.



Dr. Thomas works at Dr. Corwin A. Thomas, F.A.C.C. in Lafayette, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity, Overweight and Limb Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.