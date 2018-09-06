See All Interventional Cardiologists in Lafayette, LA
Dr. Corwin Thomas, DO

Interventional Cardiology
4.5 (41)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Corwin Thomas, DO is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Abbeville General Hospital, Iberia Medical Center, Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center, Ochsner St. Martin Hospital and Opelousas General Health System.

Dr. Thomas works at Dr. Corwin A. Thomas, F.A.C.C. in Lafayette, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity, Overweight and Limb Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dr. Corwin A. Thomas, F.A.C.C.
    802 E Farrel Rd, Lafayette, LA 70508 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (337) 234-3163

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Abbeville General Hospital
  • Iberia Medical Center
  • Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
  • Ochsner St. Martin Hospital
  • Opelousas General Health System

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Obesity
Overweight
Limb Pain
Obesity
Overweight
Limb Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Obesity
Overweight
Limb Pain
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Chest Pain
Confusion
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Dizziness
Endocarditis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Heart Disease
Heart Murmur
Heart Palpitations
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Polyneuropathy
Restless Leg Syndrome
Shortness of Breath
Sleep Apnea
Syncope
Venous Compression
Venous Hypertension
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
Diabetes Type 2
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Lipid Disorders
Abdominal Pain
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
Aortic Valve Disease
Arrhythmias
Asthma
Atrial Fibrillation
Atrial Flutter
Cardiac Imaging
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
Cardiomegaly
Cardiomyopathy
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated
Carotid Artery Disease
Cellulitis
Chronic Care Management
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Chronic Sinusitis
Congenital Heart Defects
Congestive Heart Failure
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Cough
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Dyslipidemia
Emphysema
Essential Tremor
Fibromyalgia
Gastritis
Gastroparesis
Gout
Headache
Hyperkalemia
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Hypogonadism
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Insomnia
Limb Cramp
Migraine
Mitral Valve Disease
Mitral Valve Regurgitation
Muscle Weakness
Nuclear Stress Testing
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Hypertension
Septal Defect
Sick Sinus Syndrome
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinusitis
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Supraventricular Tachycardia
Testicular Dysfunction
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tricuspid Valve Disease
Urinary Incontinence
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT)
Vitamin B Deficiency
Acidosis
ADHD and-or ADD
Alkalosis
Allergic Rhinitis
Aneurysm
Aneurysm and Dissection of Heart
Animal Allergies
Aortic Aneurysm
Aortic Dissection
Aortic Ectasia
Aortic Stenosis
Aortic Valve Regurgitation
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ataxia
Atrial Septal Defect
Autonomic Disorders
Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cardiac Arrest
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic
Cardiovascular Disease
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Congenital Heart Disease
Contact Dermatitis
Coronary Artery Dissection
Dehydration
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 1
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Down Syndrome
Dysentery
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Esophagitis
First Degree Heart Block
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Hair Loss
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Heartburn
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
High Cholesterol
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hives
Hypercalcemia
Hypoglycemia
Impella Device
Implantable Loop Recorder
Iodine Deficiency
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Jock Itch
Joint Pain
Kidney Infection
Kidney Infection, Acute
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Swelling
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malnutrition
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Mitral Valve Prolapse
Mitral Valve Stenosis
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block
Neurogenic Bladder
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
Peptic Ulcer
Pericardial Disease
Pericarditis
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Louisiana Healthcare Connections
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (36)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Corwin Thomas, DO

    Specialties
    • Interventional Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1013920362
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • International Cardiology Fellowship - Deborah Heart and Lung Center
    Residency
    • Internal Medicine - Lehigh Valley Hospital, Allentown, PA,
    Internship
    • Lehigh Valley Hosp Ctr
    Medical Education
    • Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Pennsylvania State University - B.S. in Vertebrate Physiology
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Corwin Thomas, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thomas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Thomas works at Dr. Corwin A. Thomas, F.A.C.C. in Lafayette, LA. View the full address on Dr. Thomas’s profile.

    Dr. Thomas has seen patients for Obesity, Overweight and Limb Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thomas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    41 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thomas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thomas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

