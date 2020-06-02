Overview of Dr. Corwyn Bergsma, DPM

Dr. Corwyn Bergsma, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Grand Haven, MI. They graduated from Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with Mercy Health Saint Mary's, North Ottawa Community Health System, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital and University of Michigan Health - West.



Dr. Bergsma works at Foot and Ankle Specialists of West Michigan - Grand Haven in Grand Haven, MI with other offices in Grand Rapids, MI and Norton Shores, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe, Nail Avulsion and Excision and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.