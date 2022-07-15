Dr. Cory Alfers, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alfers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cory Alfers, DO
Dr. Cory Alfers, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in McLean, VA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific.
Dr. Alfers' Office Locations
Attention Mental Health1499 Chain Bridge Rd Ste 100, McLean, VA 22101 Directions (703) 232-1743Monday10:00am - 6:30pmTuesday10:00am - 6:30pmWednesday10:00am - 6:30pmThursday10:00am - 6:30pmFriday10:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Alfers?
I’ve been a patient of Dr. Alfers nearly 5 years now. He is incredibly compassionate, tactical, and non-judge mental. I’m grateful he embraces telemedine and has been able to keep me on as a patient since I moved out of NoVA.
- Psychiatry
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1063667566
- Georgetown
- Georgetown University
- Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific
- VIRGINIA POLYTECHNIC INSTITUTE AND STATE UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Dr. Alfers has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alfers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Alfers. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alfers.
