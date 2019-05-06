Overview of Dr. Cory Carpenter, DO

Dr. Cory Carpenter, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Kansas City College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Luke's East Hospital, Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City, Saint Luke's North Hospital - Barry Road, Saint Luke's South Hospital and University Of Kansas Hospital.



Dr. Carpenter works at St Luke'S Internal Medicine in Kansas City, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.