Overview of Dr. Cory Couch, MD

Dr. Cory Couch, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Rochester, MN.



Dr. Couch works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.