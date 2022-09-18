Dr. Cory Gutovitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gutovitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cory Gutovitz, MD
Overview of Dr. Cory Gutovitz, MD
Dr. Cory Gutovitz, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Shawnee, KS. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 6 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Kansas School Of Medicine and is affiliated with University Of Kansas Hospital.
Dr. Gutovitz works at
Dr. Gutovitz's Office Locations
KU MedWest7405 Renner Rd, Shawnee, KS 66217 Directions (913) 588-1227
Creekwood Urgent Care6420 N Prospect Ave, Gladstone, MO 64119 Directions (913) 588-1227Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Office1403 Grand Blvd, Kansas City, MO 64106 Directions (913) 588-1227
University of Kansas Health System - Westwood Internal Medicine2650 Shawnee Mission Pkwy # 2201, Westwood, KS 66205 Directions (913) 588-9800
The University of Kansas Cancer Center-South1000 E 101st Ter, Kansas City, MO 64131 Directions (913) 588-1227
Corporate Medical Plaza, Building 310787 Nall Ave Ste 310, Overland Park, KS 66211 Directions (913) 588-1227
Westwood Medical Pavilion2650 Shawnee Mission Pkwy Ste 2201, Westwood, KS 66205 Directions (913) 588-1227
Hospital Affiliations
- University Of Kansas Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Gutovitz is an excellent physician, very knowledgeable and a wonderful listener. He possess excellent communication skills. He and his staff are top notch!!!
About Dr. Cory Gutovitz, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 6 years of experience
- English
- 1750810099
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS MEDICAL CENTER
- University Of Kansas School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
