Dr. Cory Hartman, MD
Overview of Dr. Cory Hartman, MD
Dr. Cory Hartman, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Winter Garden, FL. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with AdventHealth New Smyrna Beach, Adventhealth Orlando, Adventhealth Waterman and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Hartman's Office Locations
Orlando Neurosurgery - Winter Garden2000 Fowler Grove Blvd, Winter Garden, FL 34787 Directions (407) 975-0200
Orlando Neurosurgery - Winter Park1605 W FAIRBANKS AVE, Winter Park, FL 32789 Directions (407) 975-0200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Orlando Neurosurgery - Celebration400 Celebration Pl, Kissimmee, FL 34747 Directions (407) 975-0200
Orlando Neurosurgery - Kissimmee720 W Oak St, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Directions (407) 975-0200
Orlando Neurosurgery - Lake Mary758 N Sun Dr, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Directions (407) 975-0200
Orlando Neurosurgery - Mount Dora18450 US HIGHWAY 441, Mount Dora, FL 32757 Directions (407) 975-0200
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth New Smyrna Beach
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Adventhealth Waterman
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
I needed spinal surgery on my neck and was terrified to have it worked on. Dr. Hartman's Nurse practitioner was amazing and really helped me with my anxiety. Because the hospitals were Code Black at that time, I had my surgery in a surgical center. Everything was fantastic...he did such a good job, i did not require any physical therapy! His other assistant, Nancy is also amazing. Great experience overall
About Dr. Cory Hartman, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1447543954
Education & Certifications
- Barrow Brain and Spine Fellowship Complex and Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery
- University of Florida - Neurological Surgery
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- University of Wisconsin / Madison
- Neurosurgery
