Dr. Cory Jaques, MD
Overview of Dr. Cory Jaques, MD
Dr. Cory Jaques, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Tulare, CA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS.
Dr. Jaques works at
Dr. Jaques' Office Locations
Tulare Youth Service Bureau Inc.327 S K ST, Tulare, CA 93274 Directions (559) 688-2043
Kaweah Delta Exeter Health Clinic1014 San Juan Ave, Exeter, CA 93221 Directions (559) 592-7300Monday8:30am - 7:00pmTuesday8:30am - 7:00pmWednesday8:30am - 7:00pmThursday8:30am - 7:00pm
Kaweah Health Mental Health1100 S Akers St, Visalia, CA 93277 Directions (559) 624-3300
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
About Dr. Cory Jaques, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 13 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
