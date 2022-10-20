Overview of Dr. Cory Nelson, MD

Dr. Cory Nelson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI and is affiliated with HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center.



Dr. Nelson works at OrthoArizona in Scottsdale, AZ with other offices in Fountain Hills, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis of Knee and Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.