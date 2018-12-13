Dr. Cory Parello, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parello is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cory Parello, MD
Overview of Dr. Cory Parello, MD
Dr. Cory Parello, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Aptos, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from American University Of The Caribbean and is affiliated with Dominican Hospital.
Dr. Parello works at
Dr. Parello's Office Locations
-
1
Dignity Health Medical Group - Dominican105 Post Office Dr Ste F, Aptos, CA 95003 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Parello?
We love seeing Dr Cory! He explains things, takes his time and has a great laid back approach. We switched our insurance when they switched medical groups so that we could continue to see him!
About Dr. Cory Parello, MD
- Pediatrics
- 19 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1912199472
Education & Certifications
- Internship and Residency - St. Josephs Hospital, Phoenix, AZ
- American University Of The Caribbean
Hospital Affiliations
- Dominican Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parello has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parello accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Parello using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Parello has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parello works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Parello. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parello.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parello, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parello appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.