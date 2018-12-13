Overview of Dr. Cory Parello, MD

Dr. Cory Parello, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Aptos, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from American University Of The Caribbean and is affiliated with Dominican Hospital.



Dr. Parello works at Dignity Health Medical Group - Dominican in Aptos, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.