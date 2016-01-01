Overview

Dr. Cory Russell, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Roseburg, OR. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center.



Dr. Russell works at EFM Edenbower in Roseburg, OR. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.