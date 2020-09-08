Overview

Dr. Cory Smith, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Florence, SC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN and is affiliated with McLeod Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Smith works at Mcleod Urgent Care Center in Florence, SC with other offices in Darlington, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.