See All Podiatrists in Crestview, FL
Dr. Cosimo Ricciardi, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Cosimo Ricciardi, DPM

Podiatry
4.7 (78)
Map Pin Small Crestview, FL
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Cosimo Ricciardi, DPM

Dr. Cosimo Ricciardi, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Crestview, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital.

Dr. Ricciardi works at Emerald Coast Podiatry Center in Crestview, FL with other offices in Fort Walton Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe, Bunion and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Podiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. James Morgan, DPM
Dr. James Morgan, DPM
4.3 (10)
View Profile
Dr. William Rogers, DPM
Dr. William Rogers, DPM
4.4 (7)
View Profile
Dr. George Johnson, DPM
Dr. George Johnson, DPM
5.0 (4)
View Profile

Dr. Ricciardi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Emerald Coast Podiatry Center
    120 E Redstone Ave Ste A, Crestview, FL 32539 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 682-6522
  2. 2
    Emerald Coast Podiatry Center
    914 Mar Walt Dr # A, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32547 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 862-4119
  3. 3
    Emerald Coast Podiatry Center
    341 Racetrack Rd NW Ste A, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32547 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Diabetic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Foot Wounds Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • ADVANTAGE Health Solutions, Inc.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 78 ratings
    Patient Ratings (78)
    5 Star
    (71)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Ricciardi?

    Jan 18, 2023
    I had a pleasant time and learned a bit about my instep and the explanation was understandable
    Daniel — Jan 18, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Cosimo Ricciardi, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Cosimo Ricciardi, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Ricciardi to family and friends

    Dr. Ricciardi's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Ricciardi

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Cosimo Ricciardi, DPM.

    About Dr. Cosimo Ricciardi, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1295711968
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cosimo Ricciardi, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ricciardi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ricciardi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ricciardi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ricciardi has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Bunion and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ricciardi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    78 patients have reviewed Dr. Ricciardi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ricciardi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ricciardi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ricciardi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Cosimo Ricciardi, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.