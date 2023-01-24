Dr. Cosmo Haralambidis, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haralambidis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cosmo Haralambidis, DMD
Overview
Dr. Cosmo Haralambidis, DMD is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Cranston, RI. They specialize in Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF DENTAL MEDICINE.
Dr. Haralambidis works at
Locations
Cranston Orthodontics59 Phenix Ave, Cranston, RI 02920 Directions (401) 429-6690
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- MetLife
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Haralambidis?
Most caring doctor ever! Unbelievably qualified!Staff is superb and the whole staff reflects how well the doctor treats them and his patients. There is no rating high enough for this doctor! Be lucky enough to be treated by him.
About Dr. Cosmo Haralambidis, DMD
- Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
- 26 years of experience
- English, Arabic, French, Greek and Spanish
- 1790819985
Education & Certifications
- Boston University Med Ctr
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF DENTAL MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Haralambidis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haralambidis accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Haralambidis.
Dr. Haralambidis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Haralambidis works at
Dr. Haralambidis speaks Arabic, French, Greek and Spanish.
560 patients have reviewed Dr. Haralambidis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8.
Dr. Haralambidis accepts appointments scheduled online or over the phone.