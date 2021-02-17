Overview of Dr. Costas Constantinou, MD

Dr. Costas Constantinou, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Rock Island, IL. They specialize in Hematology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Athens U Med Sch and is affiliated with Genesis Medical Center – Silvis, Genesis Medical Center, Davenport, East Rusholme Street, Genesis Medical Center, Dewitt, Hammond-Henry Hospital, Trinity Muscatine, Trinity Rock Island and UnityPoint Health - Trinity Bettendorf.



Dr. Constantinou works at Trinity Medical Center EMR in Rock Island, IL with other offices in Bettendorf, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma and Neutropenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.