Dr. Costas Constantinou, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Costas Constantinou, MD
Dr. Costas Constantinou, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Rock Island, IL. They specialize in Hematology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Athens U Med Sch and is affiliated with Genesis Medical Center – Silvis, Genesis Medical Center, Davenport, East Rusholme Street, Genesis Medical Center, Dewitt, Hammond-Henry Hospital, Trinity Muscatine, Trinity Rock Island and UnityPoint Health - Trinity Bettendorf.
Dr. Constantinou works at
Dr. Constantinou's Office Locations
Trinity Rock Island2701 17th St, Rock Island, IL 61201 Directions (309) 779-5000
Unitypoint Health - Trinity Bettendorf4500 Utica Ridge Rd, Bettendorf, IA 52722 Directions (563) 742-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Genesis Medical Center – Silvis
- Genesis Medical Center, Davenport, East Rusholme Street
- Genesis Medical Center, Dewitt
- Hammond-Henry Hospital
- Trinity Muscatine
- Trinity Rock Island
- UnityPoint Health - Trinity Bettendorf
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful Dr and staff! He is very caring and takes the time to explain everything to my husband and I. He has been my husbands oncologist since he was first diagnosed with esophogeal cancer in August of 2019. He is doing everything possible to help extend my husbands life and have a quality life as well. The staff are all so caring and kind. They return any call promptly and follow up. I will recommend him to anyone!
About Dr. Costas Constantinou, MD
- Hematology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Greek
- 1518970748
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- U Ill Hosp
- U Ill Hosp
- Athens U Med Sch
- Hematology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Constantinou has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Constantinou accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Constantinou has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Constantinou has seen patients for Anemia, Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma and Neutropenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Constantinou on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Constantinou speaks Greek.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Constantinou. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Constantinou.
