Dr. Costas Kefalas, MD
Overview
Dr. Costas Kefalas, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Akron, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from NE Ohio U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Akron General Medical Center, Summa Health System - Akron Campus and Western Reserve Hospital.
Locations
Akron Digestive Disease Consultants Inc570 White Pond Dr, Akron, OH 44320 Directions (330) 752-7829
Hospital Affiliations
- Akron General Medical Center
- Summa Health System - Akron Campus
- Western Reserve Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
There has been a great improvement in scheduling and the helpfulness of the staff since my first appointment. I had a very good experience (2020) - have always liked Dr Kafalas as he seems thorough, patient, and caring. Like the support staff in the treatment center as well.
About Dr. Costas Kefalas, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1073504056
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University Medical Center
- Summa Hlth Sys
- Summa Hlth Sys
- NE Ohio U, College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kefalas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kefalas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kefalas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kefalas has seen patients for Celiac Disease, Diarrhea and Gastrointestinal Malabsorption, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kefalas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Kefalas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kefalas.
