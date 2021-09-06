Overview of Dr. Costas Lallas, MD

Dr. Costas Lallas, MD is an Urology Specialist in Willow Grove, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital, Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Lallas works at Hanjani Institute for Gynecologic Oncology in Willow Grove, PA with other offices in Philadelphia, PA and Abington, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Prostate Biopsy and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.