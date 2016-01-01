See All Dermatologists in Safety Harbor, FL
Dr. Coty Benmaman, MD

Dermatology
0.0 (0)
Call for new patient details
43 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Coty Benmaman, MD is a Dermatologist in Safety Harbor, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MEDICAL SCIENCES CAMPUS.

Dr. Benmaman works at Timothy F Kelly MD PA in Safety Harbor, FL with other offices in Palm Harbor, FL and Naples, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Intertrigo and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Timothy F Kelly MD PA
    1840 Mease Dr Ste 406, Safety Harbor, FL 34695 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 712-8222
  2. 2
    Palm Harbor Office
    4197 WOODLANDS PKWY, Palm Harbor, FL 34685 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 786-3810
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Riverchase Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery
    261 9th St S, Naples, FL 34102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 216-4337

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Itchy Skin
Intertrigo
Dermatitis
Itchy Skin
Intertrigo
Dermatitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lice
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
    About Dr. Coty Benmaman, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1306835624
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MEDICAL SCIENCES CAMPUS
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
