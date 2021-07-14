Dr. Coty Jewell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jewell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Coty Jewell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Coty Jewell, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Grady Memorial Hospital, Mercy Hospital Ada and Mercy Hospital Ardmore.
They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Arrhythmias along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 5224 E I 240 Service Rd Ste 100, Oklahoma City, OK 73135 Directions (405) 608-3800
- 2 4202 SW Lee Blvd Bldg A, Lawton, OK 73505 Directions (405) 608-3800
Hospital Affiliations
- Grady Memorial Hospital
- Mercy Hospital Ada
- Mercy Hospital Ardmore
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Jewell did a procedure on me in 2015 after having assured me that he could fix my problem and put the ball in my court. Fix it he did, I have had no symptoms to this day. He won't candy coat issues but you can trust that if he says he can fix it he will.
About Dr. Coty Jewell, MD
- Cardiology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1063621381
Education & Certifications
- TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
