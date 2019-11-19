Overview of Dr. Courage Atekha, MD

Dr. Courage Atekha, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Statesboro, GA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from U Tech Santiago and is affiliated with Memorial Health Meadows Hospital, HCA Florida Memorial Hospital, East Georgia Regional Medical Center, Evans Memorial Hospital and Optim Medical Center Screven.



Dr. Atekha works at Atekha Nephrology Clinic, LLC in Statesboro, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Calcium Metabolism Disorders, Hypercalcemia and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.