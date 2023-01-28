Overview of Dr. Courtland Schmidt, MD

Dr. Courtland Schmidt, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Marlton, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Schmidt works at Ophthalmic Subspecialties Consultants in Marlton, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma Surgery and Glaucoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.