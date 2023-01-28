Dr. Courtland Schmidt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schmidt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Courtland Schmidt, MD
Overview of Dr. Courtland Schmidt, MD
Dr. Courtland Schmidt, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Marlton, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Schmidt works at
Dr. Schmidt's Office Locations
-
1
Ophthalmic Subspecialties Consultants773 Route 70 E Ste 180, Marlton, NJ 08053 Directions (484) 434-2700
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Advantra
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Community Health Choice
- Consumer Health Network
- CoreSource
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Delaware
- Devon Health
- EmblemHealth
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- Intergroup
- INTotal Health
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MagnaCare
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- One Health
- One Net
- Oxford Health Plans
- Peach State Health Plan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- QualCare
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schmidt?
My eye pressure at one point hit 60mm at Wills Eye Emergency on a Friday...that's essentially Thermonuclear Glaucoma. I was scheduled for prompt surgery, 8:30 AM the very next morning. Dr. Schmidt was the surgeon. An Ahmed Valve was implanted and be warned: it does take a while to make full impact. Two months later, however.....the pressure was measured, twice, yesterday, once thirteen mm, then eleven mm. That's 13 ...and 11. That eye is good to go....for the duration. Excellent work Dr. Schmidt.
About Dr. Courtland Schmidt, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 38 years of experience
- English, French
- 1578536124
Education & Certifications
- Wills Eye Hospital
- Wills Eye Hospital
- St. Francis Hospital
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schmidt has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schmidt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schmidt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schmidt works at
Dr. Schmidt has seen patients for Glaucoma Surgery and Glaucoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schmidt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Schmidt speaks French.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Schmidt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schmidt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schmidt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schmidt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.