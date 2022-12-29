See All Hand Surgeons in Houston, TX
Dr. Courtney Amor, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.7 (53)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Courtney Amor, MD

Dr. Courtney Amor, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their fellowship with Baylor College Of Medicine

Dr. Amor works at UT Physicians Orthopedic Surgery in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Broken Arm, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Amor's Office Locations

  1. 1
    UT Physicians Orthopedics at Ironman Sports Medicine Institute - Memorial City
    10125 Katy Fwy Ste 100, Houston, TX 77024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 486-1700
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    UT Physicians Orthopaedics
    7789 Southwest Fwy Ste 540, Houston, TX 77074 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 486-8200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
  • Houston Methodist Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
  • Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Broken Arm
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Joint Pain
Broken Arm
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Joint Pain

Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Finger Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Shoulder Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Wrist Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Broken Collarbone Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Carpal Fractures Chevron Icon
Cartilage Tear Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Pain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Ligament Tears Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Nerve Injury Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pediatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polydactyly Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Syndactyly Chevron Icon
Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Thumb Absence - Hypoplastic Halluces Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Ulnar Nerve Injuries Chevron Icon
Ulnar Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Upper Extremity Trauma Chevron Icon
Wrist Disorders Chevron Icon
Wrist Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 53 ratings
    Patient Ratings (53)
    5 Star
    (49)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Courtney Amor, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1477717411
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Residency
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Internship
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • UCLA
    Board Certifications
    • Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Courtney Amor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Amor has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Amor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Amor works at UT Physicians Orthopedic Surgery in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Amor’s profile.

    Dr. Amor has seen patients for Broken Arm, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Amor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    53 patients have reviewed Dr. Amor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amor.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Amor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Amor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

