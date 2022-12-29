Dr. Courtney Amor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Courtney Amor, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Courtney Amor, MD
Dr. Courtney Amor, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their fellowship with Baylor College Of Medicine
Dr. Amor's Office Locations
UT Physicians Orthopedics at Ironman Sports Medicine Institute - Memorial City10125 Katy Fwy Ste 100, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (713) 486-1700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
UT Physicians Orthopaedics7789 Southwest Fwy Ste 540, Houston, TX 77074 Directions (713) 486-8200
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I read some reviews about administrative issues (e.g., wait times). While my time is important, regaining use of my thumb and wrist after severing a couple of tendons was the most important thing to me. Dr. Amor saw me quickly, scheduled my surgery for the next week, and repaired the tendons. I had a couple of follow-ups with Dr. Amor, weekly rehab with Elaine at the physical therapy center next door, and I'm getting closer and closer to normal.
About Dr. Courtney Amor, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1477717411
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- UCLA
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Amor has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amor accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Amor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Amor works at
Dr. Amor has seen patients for Broken Arm, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Amor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Amor speaks Spanish.
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Amor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amor.
