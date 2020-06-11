Dr. Courtney Angell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Angell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Courtney Angell, MD
Dr. Courtney Angell, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lees Summit, MO. They graduated from Kansas University School Of Medicine|University Of Kansas School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Menorah Medical Center and St. Joseph Medical Center.
Rockhill Women's Care - Lee's Summit20 NE Saint Lukes Blvd Ste 310, Lees Summit, MO 64086 Directions (816) 378-5095Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Rockhill Women's Care5701 W 119th St Ste 225, Overland Park, KS 66209 Directions (913) 372-6420Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Menorah Medical Center
- St. Joseph Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Freedom Health
- Golden Rule
- Health Exchange
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- Preferred Healthcare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Angell is fantastic! Recommend her to everyone I know!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- Eastern Virginia Medical School
- Kansas University School Of Medicine|University Of Kansas School Of Medicine
