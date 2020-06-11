Overview of Dr. Courtney Angell, MD

Dr. Courtney Angell, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lees Summit, MO. They graduated from Kansas University School Of Medicine|University Of Kansas School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Menorah Medical Center and St. Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Angell works at Rockhill Women's Care - Lee's Summit in Lees Summit, MO with other offices in Overland Park, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.