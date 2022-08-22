Dr. Courtney Bailey, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bailey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Courtney Bailey, DO
Overview of Dr. Courtney Bailey, DO
Dr. Courtney Bailey, DO is an Oncology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Trident Medical Center and Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center.
Dr. Bailey's Office Locations
Carolina Center of Gynecologic Oncology - Tobias Gadson Blvd1470 Tobias Gadson Blvd Ste 110, Charleston, SC 29407 Directions (843) 944-6156Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Carolina Center of Gynecologic Oncology9313 Medical Plaza Dr Ste 301, North Charleston, SC 29406 Directions (843) 944-6155
Hospital Affiliations
- Trident Medical Center
- Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bailey?
Dr. Courtney Bailey takes the time out to listen and answer any questions that you may have. She treats you as a patient as a whole and not just your diagnose. She along with the staff are absolutely amazing!
About Dr. Courtney Bailey, DO
- Oncology
- English
- 1992116834
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bailey has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bailey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
