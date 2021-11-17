See All Hematologists in Albany, NY
Dr. Courtney Bellomo, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Courtney Bellomo, MD

Hematology
5.0 (7)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Courtney Bellomo, MD

Dr. Courtney Bellomo, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.

Dr. Bellomo works at Albany Medical Center in Albany, NY with other offices in Halfmoon, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ), Myeloma and Central Nervous System Lymphoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Bellomo's Office Locations

  1. 1
    New York Oncology Hematology
    43 New Scotland Ave, Albany, NY 12208 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 262-6696
  2. 2
    Albany Cancer Center
    400 Patroon Creek Blvd Ste 211, Albany, NY 12206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 801-0725
  3. 3
    NYOH - Clifton Park - Saratoga County
    3 Crossing Blvd, Halfmoon, NY 12065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 831-4434

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Albany Medical Center Hospital
  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's )
Myeloma
Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's )
Myeloma
Central Nervous System Lymphoma

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Graft vs Host Disease Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Transplant Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemophilia A Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Chevron Icon
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Bellomo?

    Nov 17, 2021
    Dr. Bellomo was very thorough, kind and made you feel comfortable. She did not rush you and was willing to answer questions.
    Mary Kay C. — Nov 17, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Courtney Bellomo, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Courtney Bellomo, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Bellomo to family and friends

    Dr. Bellomo's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Bellomo

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Courtney Bellomo, MD.

    About Dr. Courtney Bellomo, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1790929529
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Hematology and Medical Oncology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Courtney Bellomo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bellomo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bellomo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bellomo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bellomo has seen patients for Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ), Myeloma and Central Nervous System Lymphoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bellomo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Bellomo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bellomo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bellomo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bellomo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Courtney Bellomo, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.