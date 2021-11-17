Dr. Courtney Bellomo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bellomo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Courtney Bellomo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Courtney Bellomo, MD
Dr. Courtney Bellomo, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.
Dr. Bellomo works at
Dr. Bellomo's Office Locations
New York Oncology Hematology43 New Scotland Ave, Albany, NY 12208 Directions (518) 262-6696
Albany Cancer Center400 Patroon Creek Blvd Ste 211, Albany, NY 12206 Directions (518) 801-0725
NYOH - Clifton Park - Saratoga County3 Crossing Blvd, Halfmoon, NY 12065 Directions (518) 831-4434
Hospital Affiliations
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bellomo?
Dr. Bellomo was very thorough, kind and made you feel comfortable. She did not rush you and was willing to answer questions.
About Dr. Courtney Bellomo, MD
- Hematology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1790929529
Education & Certifications
- UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bellomo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bellomo accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bellomo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bellomo has seen patients for Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ), Myeloma and Central Nervous System Lymphoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bellomo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Bellomo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bellomo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bellomo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bellomo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.