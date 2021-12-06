See All Allergists & Immunologists in McLean, VA
Dr. Courtney Blair, MD

Allergy & Immunology
4.6 (11)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Courtney Blair, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in McLean, VA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Oregon Health And Science University School Of Medicine|Oregon Health And Science University School Of Medicine|Oregon Health Sciences University|Oregon Health Sciences University and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center, Inova Loudoun Hospital and Virginia Hospital Center.

Dr. Blair works at Allergy and Asthma Associates in McLean, VA with other offices in Sterling, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Animal Allergies and Pollen Allergy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Allergy and Asthma Associates
    1360 Beverly Rd Ste 103, McLean, VA 22101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (571) 470-7974
  2. 2
    Allergy and Asthma Associates
    46400 Benedict Dr Ste 3, Sterling, VA 20164 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (571) 341-9181
  3. 3
    Allergy and Asthma Associates
    6888 Elm St Ste 301, McLean, VA 22101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 544-7612

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Reston Hospital Center
  • Inova Loudoun Hospital
  • Virginia Hospital Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Skin Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Tree Nut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Drug or Food Challenge Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Radioallergosorbent Test Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots for Insect Stings Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Egg Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Milk and Dairy Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Peanut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Shell Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Asthma-Related Cough Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Cat Allergy Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Desensitization Chevron Icon
Dog Allergy Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Hay Fever-Like Sneezing Chevron Icon
Hereditary Angioedema Chevron Icon
IgA Deficiency Chevron Icon
Latex Allergy Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Spirometry Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Courtney Blair, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1730121344
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Rush University Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Oregon Health And Science University School Of Medicine|Oregon Health And Science University School Of Medicine|Oregon Health Sciences University|Oregon Health Sciences University
    Board Certifications
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Courtney Blair, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blair is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Blair has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Blair has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Blair has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Animal Allergies and Pollen Allergy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blair on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Blair. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blair.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blair, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blair appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

