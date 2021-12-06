Dr. Courtney Blair, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blair is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Courtney Blair, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Courtney Blair, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in McLean, VA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Oregon Health And Science University School Of Medicine|Oregon Health And Science University School Of Medicine|Oregon Health Sciences University|Oregon Health Sciences University and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center, Inova Loudoun Hospital and Virginia Hospital Center.
Locations
-
1
Allergy and Asthma Associates1360 Beverly Rd Ste 103, McLean, VA 22101 Directions (571) 470-7974
-
2
Allergy and Asthma Associates46400 Benedict Dr Ste 3, Sterling, VA 20164 Directions (571) 341-9181
-
3
Allergy and Asthma Associates6888 Elm St Ste 301, McLean, VA 22101 Directions (703) 544-7612
Hospital Affiliations
- Reston Hospital Center
- Inova Loudoun Hospital
- Virginia Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Blair is the best; knowledgeable and thorough, and she has a very professional and kind manner.
About Dr. Courtney Blair, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Rush University Medical Center
- Oregon Health And Science University School Of Medicine|Oregon Health And Science University School Of Medicine|Oregon Health Sciences University|Oregon Health Sciences University
- Allergy & Immunology
