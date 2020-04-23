Overview of Dr. Courtney Bonner, DO

Dr. Courtney Bonner, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Zanesville, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Genesis Hospital and Southeastern Ohio Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Bonner works at Muskingum Valley Health Centers in Zanesville, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.