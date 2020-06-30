Dr. Courtney Book, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Book is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Courtney Book, MD
Dr. Courtney Book, MD is a Dermatologist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Dermatology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIV OF MO COLUMBIA SCH OF MED.
Kansas City Skin & Cancer Center5810 NW Barry Rd Ste 100, Kansas City, MO 64154 Directions (816) 584-8100Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Kansas City Skin & Cancer Center9301 W 74th St Ste 230, Shawnee Mission, KS 66204 Directions (816) 584-8100Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Book is one of a kind. She is caring and compassionate. I am Doctor averse and she made every visit I had a pleasant experience. Very professional and it is sad that she left this practice. Can only wish her he very best! Terry Carter...6/29/2020
- Dermatology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1861791238
- Scripps Clinic/Green Hospital
- Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center
- UNIV OF MO COLUMBIA SCH OF MED
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
- Dermatology
Dr. Book accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Book has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Book has seen patients for Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Book on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Book. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Book.
