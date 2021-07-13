See All Ophthalmologists in Mount Dora, FL
Dr. Courtney Bovee, MD

Ophthalmology
4.2 (18)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Courtney Bovee, MD

Dr. Courtney Bovee, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Mount Dora, FL. They completed their fellowship with Mass Ee Hosp-Harvard

Dr. Bovee works at First Image Optical Lc in Mount Dora, FL with other offices in Summerfield, FL, Leesburg, FL, Wildwood, FL and Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Ocular Hypertension, Glaucoma and Trichiasis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bovee's Office Locations

    First Image Optical Lc
    17560 US HIGHWAY 441, Mount Dora, FL 32757 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 735-2020
    17650 Se 109th Terrace Rd, Summerfield, FL 34491 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 820-7878
    Mid Florida Eye Center-Leesburg
    600 N 14th St, Leesburg, FL 34748 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 820-7878
    First Image Optical Lc
    17556 Se 109th Terrace Rd, Summerfield, FL 34491 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 347-2100
    Mid Florida Eye Center- Wildwood
    5743 Williamsburg Ln, Wildwood, FL 34785 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 820-7878
    Newsom Eye - Carrollwood
    13904 N Dale Mabry Hwy Ste 200, Tampa, FL 33618 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 908-2020
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 1:30pm
    Sunday
    Closed
    Surgery Center of the Villages LLC
    17560 SE 109th Terrace Rd, Summerfield, FL 34491 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 820-7878

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Uf Health The Villages Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ocular Hypertension
Glaucoma
Trichiasis
Ocular Hypertension
Glaucoma
Trichiasis

Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Dilation of Outflow Canal Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma 1, Open Angle, C Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Night Blindness Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinoblastoma Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Jul 13, 2021
    I was fortunate to be sent to Dr. Bovee by my primary eye doctor for evaluation of my optic nerve and high eye pressure. I had read she went to Harvard in her bio online but what stood out for me was her compassion. From the moment she walked in the room I knew I had found the doctor who would be taking care of me for the rest of my life. She was wearing pearls, had a stunning smile and a presence that words could not do justice. Somehow she made all of my fears about the health of my eyes disappear. Her calm confidence and eye contact assured me that I was in excellent hands. Thank you Dr. Bovee.
    Mary C — Jul 13, 2021
    About Dr. Courtney Bovee, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • English
    • 1427346683
    Education & Certifications

    • Mass Ee Hosp-Harvard
    • Eastern Virginia Medical School
    • UCLA Harbor
    • University of South Florida / College of Medicine
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Courtney Bovee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bovee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bovee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bovee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bovee has seen patients for Ocular Hypertension, Glaucoma and Trichiasis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bovee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Bovee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bovee.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bovee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bovee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

